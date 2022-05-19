Snowball Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $713.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $225,634.13 and $713.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Snowball has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,798.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.97 or 0.00829210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.00 or 0.00461868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033515 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,488.72 or 1.66836603 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008911 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,649,472 coins and its circulating supply is 5,079,200 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

