Snowball (SNOB) Hits Market Capitalization of $225,634.13

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a total market cap of $225,634.13 and $713.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Snowball alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,798.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.97 or 0.00829210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.00 or 0.00461868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033515 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,488.72 or 1.66836603 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,649,472 coins and its circulating supply is 5,079,200 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.