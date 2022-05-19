Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Up to $90.21

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.21, but opened at $93.80. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $92.80, with a volume of 32,191 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,365,000 after buying an additional 1,713,851 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,955,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,318,000 after buying an additional 841,655 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,365,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,408,000. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

