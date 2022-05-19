Sonar Market Capitalization Hits $2.29 Million (PING)

Sonar (PING) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Sonar has a market cap of $2.29 million and $424,048.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.70 or 0.00804823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.00445942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00033182 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,572.32 or 1.57105517 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

