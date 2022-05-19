Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Sony Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the period.

Get Sony Group alerts:

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

NYSE:SONY traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.71. 778,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.94 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.