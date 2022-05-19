Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,523,000 after acquiring an additional 773,907 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1,235.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 705,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after buying an additional 675,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO traded up $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $58.21. 1,919,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,509. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $53.36 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 112.87%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

