SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Shares Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 272.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,798 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 407.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 497,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 209,480 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,963,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 86,786 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,445. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04.

