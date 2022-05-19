SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Position Increased by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.13. 179,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,796. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.11.

