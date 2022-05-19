SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Boosted by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 380.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168,499 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 1.5% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $23,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,284,000 after acquiring an additional 54,098 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

XBI traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.76. 1,321,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,760,834. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

