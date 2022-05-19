SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,888.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI opened at $67.87 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $141.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.90.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.