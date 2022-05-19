SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank decreased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,920 shares during the quarter. United Bank owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,182,000 after buying an additional 153,780 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.97. 315,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,849. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.