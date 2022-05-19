Spell Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $121.70 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, Spell Token has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $121.70 million and $23.10 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spell Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,168.16 or 0.99972292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token (SPELL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 90,693,467,437 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Spell Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars.

