Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.38.

SR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.28.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after purchasing an additional 572,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 336,825 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after purchasing an additional 308,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,121,000 after purchasing an additional 237,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Spire by 2,941.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

