SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Short Interest Up 22.2% in April

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE SQZ opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $16.17.
SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 303.43%. Equities research analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.
SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
