SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Short Interest Up 22.2% in April

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SQZ opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 303.43%. Equities research analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

