Staffan Encrantz Purchases 1,802 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $14,379.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,379.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Staffan Encrantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Staffan Encrantz acquired 300,000 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $2,460,000.00.

SGHT opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.94 and a current ratio of 21.28. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 134.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. William Blair started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 2,076.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 53,926 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 46.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 49,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 21.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

