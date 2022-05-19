State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 189.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 562,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 367,949 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $52,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.92. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

