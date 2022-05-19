Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.03

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.03 and last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 10831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

SPLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $903.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $431.86 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

