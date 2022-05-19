Stephens Trims Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Target Price to $130.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stephens to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LGND. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $82.97 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

