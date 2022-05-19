STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STERIS stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,590. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.19. STERIS has a 1-year low of $188.10 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.14.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in STERIS by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 42.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,802,000 after buying an additional 64,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

