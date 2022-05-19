StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.31 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cemtrex by 703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cemtrex by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

