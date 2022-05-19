StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.83.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

MESO stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 982.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.