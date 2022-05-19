StockNews.com Upgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Sell

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a market cap of $626.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.04. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $428,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $107,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,029,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,477,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,797 shares of company stock worth $1,043,670. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

