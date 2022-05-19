StockNews.com Upgrades Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) to “Strong-Buy”

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Movado Group stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $48.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $205.98 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $547,680.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

