StockNews.com Upgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.95.

VEON stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $886.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in VEON in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in VEON by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 264,523 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in VEON by 43.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 133,293 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in VEON in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

