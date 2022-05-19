StockNews.com Upgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.95.
VEON stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $886.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.38.
About VEON (Get Rating)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.