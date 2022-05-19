Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 570 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 37.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA opened at $306.90 on Thursday. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.43 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 77.75%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.71.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.