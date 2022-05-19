Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Trading 10.4% Higher

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.51. 4,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 125,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.35 million, a PE ratio of -112.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Stoneridge by 5.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Stoneridge by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

