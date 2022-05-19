Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.95 million.Stratasys also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.14-0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

SSYS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.98. 25,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,103. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.34. Stratasys has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $42.83.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Stratasys’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 15.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 39.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

