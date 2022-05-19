Strike (STRK) Price Reaches $24.80 on Major Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.80 or 0.00082169 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $78.99 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.64 or 0.00588673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00447290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00032914 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,843.35 or 1.58543448 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,185,772 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

