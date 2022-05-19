Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

RGR stock opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $92.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $197,854.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

