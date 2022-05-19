Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 793.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,617 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Coupang by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 58,885 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Coupang by 278.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda raised its stake in Coupang by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $122,938,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,192,881 shares of company stock worth $1,046,724,993 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.06. 622,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,812,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

