Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises approximately 1.0% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $15,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DoorDash by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after buying an additional 1,218,681 shares during the period. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,300,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,728,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,339,000 after purchasing an additional 905,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,925 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,027,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,067,000 after purchasing an additional 105,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 227,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609,826. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.61. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $345,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 16,894 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,605,605.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,322 shares of company stock worth $44,968,651. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.