Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 525.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 34,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $340.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,095. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.49 and a 200 day moving average of $414.92. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $329.63 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

