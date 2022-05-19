Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Airbnb by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $3,043,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,376.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,588,867. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded up $7.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.84. 244,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,426,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 99.67 and a beta of 0.27.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC cut their price target on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.