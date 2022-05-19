Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,162 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.85% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 233.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 88,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOUT traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,904. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $46.06.

