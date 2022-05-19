Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,035,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 154,298 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of WOOF traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 184,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,566. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

