Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,128 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 63,266,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after buying an additional 1,716,112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,432 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $62.83. 14,561,509 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.99.

