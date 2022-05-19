Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 226,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plustick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marqeta by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 738,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,771,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,133 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

MQ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Shares of MQ traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 551,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,571,507. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

