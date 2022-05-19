SUN (old) (SUN) Price Reaches $0.0266 on Major Exchanges

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. SUN (old) has a market capitalization of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN (old) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SUN (old) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 110.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.61 or 0.00980508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,225.42 or 0.99917445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001755 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) (SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

