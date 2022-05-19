Suncor Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 111,546 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 31.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

