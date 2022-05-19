Suncor Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.
Suncor Energy stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $38.85.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 111,546 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 31.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
