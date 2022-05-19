SushiSwap Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00004396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $167.90 million and $117.71 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SushiSwap

SUSHI is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 242,192,297 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

