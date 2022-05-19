Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $107,645.00

Swapcoinz (SPAZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,798.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.97 or 0.00829210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.00 or 0.00461868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033515 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,488.72 or 1.66836603 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

