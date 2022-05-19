Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Atlantic Securities

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Atlantic Securities to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS traded up $32.21 on Thursday, reaching $304.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,972. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $229.04 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.48.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.