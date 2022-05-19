Syntropy Price Tops $0.0704 on Top Exchanges (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $39.63 million and approximately $124,895.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for about $0.0704 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,513.71 or 1.00220114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00101669 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

NOIA is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 563,169,458 coins. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.