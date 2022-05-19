Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.53 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysmex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS SSMXY traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $30.92. 57,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,115. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

