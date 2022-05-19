T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after acquiring an additional 620,087 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $6,712,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 129.1% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.5% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 40,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $125.24 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day moving average of $120.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

