T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Lifted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 279,900 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.3% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.17% of T-Mobile US worth $246,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

TMUS stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,441. The company has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.37 and its 200-day moving average is $120.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

