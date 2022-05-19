Taklimakan Network Price Down 19.7% This Week (TAN)

Taklimakan Network (TAN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Taklimakan Network has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Taklimakan Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Taklimakan Network has a total market capitalization of $74,065.20 and approximately $28,798.00 worth of Taklimakan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taklimakan Network Coin Profile

Taklimakan Network is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2018. Taklimakan Network’s total supply is 348,942,180 coins and its circulating supply is 45,942,180 coins. Taklimakan Network’s official Twitter account is @taklimakan_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Taklimakan Network is medium.com/@taklimakan . Taklimakan Network’s official website is taklimakan.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Taklimakan Network is a social network based on blockchain technology. A coherent resource of the crypto community from around the world with the tools for beginners, as well as a business platform for professionals from different categories and areas. Taklimakan Network provides informational value based on the interests and preferences of users of any social groups and different spheres of activity, regardless of their level of knowledge and language. The platform was designed to create opportunities both for self-development and business, as well as for entertainment and communication. “

