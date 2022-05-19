Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Target were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Target by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 162,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $161.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $155.20 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.20.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.35.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

