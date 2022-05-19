Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $161.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.20. Target has a 1 year low of $155.20 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.95.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

