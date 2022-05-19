Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Shares Down 5.8%

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 405 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 405 ($4.99). 11,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 45,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of £238.61 million and a P/E ratio of 33.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 443.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 510.66.

In other news, insider Lothar Mentel purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £20,384 ($25,128.21). Also, insider Paul Edwards bought 16,404 shares of Tatton Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £70,537.20 ($86,954.14).

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

